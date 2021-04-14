embassy-of-israel-in-athens-to-celebrate-israeli-independence-day

The Embassy of Israel in Athens will host a series of events online to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday.

There will be greetings from the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netenyahu. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will also participate.

The events can be followed at the embassy’s social media, including its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IsraelinGreece