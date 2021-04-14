SOCIETY

Embassy of Israel in Athens to celebrate Israeli Independence Day

embassy-of-israel-in-athens-to-celebrate-israeli-independence-day
[Reuters]

The Embassy of Israel in Athens will host a series of events online to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of Israel’s Independence Day on Thursday.

There will be greetings from the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netenyahu. Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will also participate.

The events can be followed at the embassy’s social media, including its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IsraelinGreece

Discussion
READ MORE
lse-hellenic-alumni-hold-seminar-on-esg-in-the-time-of-covid-19
SOCIETY

LSE Hellenic Alumni hold seminar on ‘ESG in the time of Covid-19’

[AP]
SOCIETY

Columbia University organizes debate on Turkish politics

stem-stars-greece-student-winners-named-in-virtual-awards-ceremony
SOCIETY

STEM Stars Greece: Student winners named in virtual awards ceremony

Sofia-Aikaterini Pantazi, managing director of the General State Archives of Corfu, northwestern Greece, Tuesday, holds a book containing the birth and baptism registry of Britain's Prince Philip, page at right, signed in October 1921. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Prince Philip shaped, and was shaped by, a century of tumult

An aerial view of Mon Repos, a 19th century neoclassical villa in which Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elisabeth, was born and currently accommodates an archaeological museum, on the island of Corfu, Greece, April 10, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]
SOCIETY

The Greek heritage of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Dr Eleftherios Diamandis (left), head of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, and Dr Ioannis Prassas, professor of molecular biology and staff scientist at Mount Sinai Hospital.
INNOVATION

High precision Covid-19 tests by Greeks in Canada