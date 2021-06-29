plaque-in-memory-of-block-15-jews

SOCIETY

A commemorative plaque was placed last week at Block 15 of the Haidari concentration camp in western Attica, where Jews, among others, were imprisoned and tortured during the Nazi occupation of Greece.

It was placed next to an already existing inscription which mentions the fighters of the National Resistance who died there.

The initiative was undertaken with the cooperation of the Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece, Deputy Defense Minister Alkiviadis Stefanis and the Culture Ministry.

The Jewish Museum of Greece provided the historical data on the Jews in Haidari.

The official unveiling of the plaque is scheduled to take place in September.

