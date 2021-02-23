Virtual lecture: Reflections on 1821

On the occasion of the bicentennial of the Greek War of Independence, the Consulate General of Greece in Boston and College Year in Athens are delighted to co-host a celebratory lecture, under the auspices of the Embassy of Greece in Washington.

On Wednesday, March 3, at 12 p.m. (EST) / 7 p.m. (Greek time), guest speaker Mark Mazower, Ira D. Wallach Professor of History at Columbia, along with discussant Nicolas Prevelakis, Assistant Director of Curricular Development at the Center for Hellenic Studies at Harvard University, will explore how our understanding of the Greek uprising has been changed by recent scholarship and ask what questions remain.

Revolution? War of Independence? The question of what happened in the spring of 1821 and after was vigorously debated at the time and remains a lively subject of discussion today. Among the topics to be covered will be the role of the Filiki Etaireia, the importance of European diplomacy, and the emergence of public opinion as a factor in reshaping the continent. The interlocutors will also look at the value and drawbacks of focusing on heroes and the role played by religion and ethnicity.

Please register here to receive your Zoom link to join.

If you cannot attend the “live” lecture but would like to receive a recording of the lecture, please register and it will be sent to you 1-2 days after the event.