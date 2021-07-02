SOCIETY

White stork chicks ringed

As part of the effort to protect white storks, which are an endangered species in Greece, 39 chicks from the area of ​​Lake Karla were ringed this week.

Karla is a wetland that sits at 60 to 80 meters above sea level on the Thessaly Plain. 

The initiative is part of a project to track their movements by a team from the Hellenic Ornithological Society. The birds were in 12 nests.

The white stork (Ciconia ciconia) has a total world population of about 700,000, of which 447,000-495,000 mature individuals live in Europe, with an upward trend.

White storks in Greece make up less than 1% of the European population.

