White stork chicks ringed
As part of the effort to protect white storks, which are an endangered species in Greece, 39 chicks from the area of Lake Karla were ringed this week.
Karla is a wetland that sits at 60 to 80 meters above sea level on the Thessaly Plain.
The initiative is part of a project to track their movements by a team from the Hellenic Ornithological Society. The birds were in 12 nests.
The white stork (Ciconia ciconia) has a total world population of about 700,000, of which 447,000-495,000 mature individuals live in Europe, with an upward trend.
White storks in Greece make up less than 1% of the European population.