SOCIETY

PM dines on island with business and media personalities

pm-dines-on-island-with-business-and-media-personalities

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-​Mitsotakis were the guests of media mogul Barry Diller and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on the Cycladic island of Antiparos on Sunday, according to reports.

The dinner was reportedly also attended by Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, as well as Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson.

Sources said participants talked about the Greek summer, Greece’s contemporary image, global technological developments and plans about foreign film productions in the country.

Media
READ MORE
instagram-launches-feature-to-tackle-hate-speech-abuse
SOCIETY

Instagram launches feature to tackle hate speech, abuse

taming-the-social-media-monster
SOCIETY

Taming the social media monster

take-a-tour-of-santorini-like-no-other
SOCIETY

Take a tour of Santorini like no other

shedia-a-life-raft-for-the-down-and-out-since-2013
SOCIETY

Shedia, a life raft for the down and out since 2013

kathimerini-to-offer-thursday-amp-8217-s-revenues-to-street-magazine-schedia
SOCIETY

Kathimerini to offer Thursday’s revenues to street magazine Schedia

pm-meets-tom-hanks-now-a-greek-citizen
SOCIETY

PM meets Tom Hanks, now a Greek citizen