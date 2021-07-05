pm-dines-on-island-with-business-and-media-personalities

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-​Mitsotakis were the guests of media mogul Barry Diller and fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on the Cycladic island of Antiparos on Sunday, according to reports.

The dinner was reportedly also attended by Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos, CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper, as well as Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson.

Sources said participants talked about the Greek summer, Greece’s contemporary image, global technological developments and plans about foreign film productions in the country.