eco-group-issues-tips-as-attica-wolf-activity-rises

With wolf activity increasing in less remote forest areas in western and central Attica, the Kallisto environmental organization has issued a series of guidelines to minimize the risk of unpleasant encounters, such as some recent incidents involving pet dogs.

Dog owners should make noise to indicate their presence when they go for walks. If they encounter a wolf or wolves at a distance of more than 50 meters they should monitor their behavior and should never approach them.

Wolves often observe people out of curiosity and not necessarily in an aggressive way. Owners should immediately call their dogs near them. In case a wolf or wolves approach, owners should express themselves in an aggressive tone of voice, taking a few steps forward and making themselves look bigger (e.g. by raising their arms or shaking a garment).

They must also never run in the opposite direction. If there are reports of wolves, young children must never be left unattended outdoors.