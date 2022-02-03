SOCIETY

Eco group issues tips as Attica wolf activity rises

eco-group-issues-tips-as-attica-wolf-activity-rises
[Intime News]

With wolf activity increasing in less remote forest areas in western and central Attica, the Kallisto environmental organization has issued a series of guidelines to minimize the risk of unpleasant encounters, such as some recent incidents involving pet dogs.

Dog owners should make noise to indicate their presence when they go for walks. If they encounter a wolf or wolves at a distance of more than 50 meters they should monitor their behavior and should never approach them.

Wolves often observe people out of curiosity and not necessarily in an aggressive way. Owners should immediately call their dogs near them. In case a wolf or wolves approach, owners should express themselves in an aggressive tone of voice, taking a few steps forward and making themselves look bigger (e.g. by raising their arms or shaking a garment).

They must also never run in the opposite direction. If there are reports of wolves, young children must never be left unattended outdoors.

Animal Protection
READ MORE
more-help-for-salamina-islands-strays
NEWS

More help for Salamina island’s strays

A rescue team of divers and vets attempt to care for a whale calf that became stranded in shallow water in a southern Athens seaside area, on Friday. Experts said the young animal is a Cuvier's beaked whale and that it showed signs of injury. [AP]
SOCIETY

Rescue operation to help stranded young whale

[Vassilis Papadopoulos/Prespa National Park Management Agency]
NEWS

Killings of endangered animals spark outrage

In this file photo from 2018, a dolphin swims as a ferry passes in the background during an operation by divers to recover an abandoned fishing net from the sea in Poros island, Greece. The project will consist of a study on the gulf’s cetaceans as well as environmental education and raising public awareness. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Monitoring the dolphins of the Thermaikos Gulf

A dog with burned paws sleeps at a makeshift shelter following a wildfire north of Athens, in Athens, Sunday. [Reuters]
SOCIETY

Pop-up shelter treats animals displaced by Greece wildfires

Two storks affected by a wildfire north of Athens, are seen at the Hellenic Wildlife Care Association ANIMA's first aid centre, in Athens, Greece, August 8, 2021. Picture taken August 8, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
SOCIETY

Disoriented by wildfires, migrating storks die crossing Greece