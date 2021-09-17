NEWS

Killings of endangered animals spark outrage

killings-of-endangered-animals-spark-outrage
[Vassilis Papadopoulos/Prespa National Park Management Agency]

The fatal shooting of two endangered animals, a female brown bear in Prespes, northern Greece, and a lesser spotted eagle in southern Crete, has provoked an angry reaction from environmental organizations, who are calling on the authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators.

The 6-year-old bear was found dead on Friday near ​​the village of Vrontero. It was made public yesterday by Callisto, Arcturos and the Prespa Protection Company.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident in this village,” said Giorgos Mertzanis, scientific director of Callisto, in comments to Kathimerini.

The second incident also occurred last Friday, involving Lambros, a young lesser spotted eagle born in March 2021 in the Prasano Gorge. It had been fitted with a satellite transmitter in April under the LIFE Bonelli eastMed Program. He was found dead from gunshot wounds in a rural area south of Vasiliki in the municipality of Gortyna.

Animal Protection
READ MORE
pet-law-in-parliament-for-debate-and-vote
NEWS

Pet law in Parliament for debate and vote 

In this file photo from 2018, a dolphin swims as a ferry passes in the background during an operation by divers to recover an abandoned fishing net from the sea in Poros island, Greece. The project will consist of a study on the gulf’s cetaceans as well as environmental education and raising public awareness. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
SOCIETY

Monitoring the dolphins of the Thermaikos Gulf

A dog with burned paws sleeps at a makeshift shelter following a wildfire north of Athens, in Athens, Sunday. [Reuters]
SOCIETY

Pop-up shelter treats animals displaced by Greece wildfires

Two storks affected by a wildfire north of Athens, are seen at the Hellenic Wildlife Care Association ANIMA's first aid centre, in Athens, Greece, August 8, 2021. Picture taken August 8, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
SOCIETY

Disoriented by wildfires, migrating storks die crossing Greece

[Reuters]
NEWS

More than 200 racing horses rescued from Varybobi inferno

[InTime News]
NEWS

Dozens of horses being evacuated from riding centers in north Athens