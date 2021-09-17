killings-of-endangered-animals-spark-outrage

The fatal shooting of two endangered animals, a female brown bear in Prespes, northern Greece, and a lesser spotted eagle in southern Crete, has provoked an angry reaction from environmental organizations, who are calling on the authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators.

The 6-year-old bear was found dead on Friday near ​​the village of Vrontero. It was made public yesterday by Callisto, Arcturos and the Prespa Protection Company.

“Unfortunately, this is not the first such incident in this village,” said Giorgos Mertzanis, scientific director of Callisto, in comments to Kathimerini.

The second incident also occurred last Friday, involving Lambros, a young lesser spotted eagle born in March 2021 in the Prasano Gorge. It had been fitted with a satellite transmitter in April under the LIFE Bonelli eastMed Program. He was found dead from gunshot wounds in a rural area south of Vasiliki in the municipality of Gortyna.