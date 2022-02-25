aid-to-reach-thousands-of-struggling-families-thanks-to-eu-backed-program

More than 9,700 impoverished families in the port city of Piraeus and the islands of Salamina, Spetses, Hydra, Aegina, Angistri and Kythira are expected to benefit from a European Union-backed assistance program next month.

According to an announcement on Friday, the Attica Regional Authority will be distributing food and other necessities to 9,732 families as part of a program that is bankrolled via the Fund for European Aid to the Most Deprived (FEAD).

The aid is distributed according to lists of struggling households maintained by municipal authorities, which are also responsible for getting it to their door.