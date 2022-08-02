SOCIETY

Expert warns of impact of marine heatwaves on sea life

Expert warns of impact of marine heatwaves on sea life
[AMNA]

An expert on Tuesday warned that rising sea and air temperatures in the east Mediterranean are causing marine heatwaves that are, in turn, leading to a proliferation of invasive fish species and jellyfish that threaten to throw delicate habitats off-balance.

“Waters are much warmer in areas experiencing a marine heatwave and this favors the movement of species that are accustomed to higher temperatures, while also pushing out fish that cannot tolerate or feel uncomfortable in them,” Athens University professor of oceanography Serafim Poulos told state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

According to Poulos, a marine heatwave is defined as a period of five or more days when the surface temperature of the sea is above the 30-year average, which usually means anything between 2 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

“The impact of marine heatwaves comes on top of climate change, which has already heated the country’s seas by 2 degrees Celsius,” he warned.

Commenting on the issue of invasive species like the purple stinging jellyfish that have been making increasing appearances all over Greece since the start of the summer, Poulos said that experts estimate there are already around 800 non-native species invading Greek waters, the most common of which are the lionfish and the silver-cheeked toadfish, both of which are highly toxic and pose a danger to other fish, but also to humans.

Environment Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
After debt crisis, Greek economy faces climate change threats
SOCIETY

After debt crisis, Greek economy faces climate change threats

Climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year
NEWS

Climate change reshaped Earth with extreme weather this year

Caretta caretta benefited from Covid lockdowns
SOCIETY

Caretta caretta benefited from Covid lockdowns

Brainstorming on OAKA’s future
SOCIETY

Brainstorming on OAKA’s future

A delicious walk along Piraeus’ coastline
SOCIETY

A delicious walk along Piraeus’ coastline

Artists invited to ponder ‘Greek-Israeli shared values’
SOCIETY

Artists invited to ponder ‘Greek-Israeli shared values’