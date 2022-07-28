Artists invited to ponder ‘Greek-Israeli shared values’

Artists from Greece and Israel are invited to become part of a cultural diplomacy initiative that centers on a digital art exhibition. Supported by the Embassy of Israel in Athens, it seeks to highlight the shared values between the two nations.

A joint committee will be responsible for selecting up to seven entries from each country that will be launched as NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and will be presented on social media as well as in a physical or an online event organized by the embassy.

“The concept of digital art opens a window to a whole new world of creativity, innovative thinking and fascinating cultural collaborations between the two countries. When the subject is the shared values between Israel and Greece, the curiosity is especially great and the sky of the Metaverse is the limit,” the embassy said in its invitation to artists, issued on Thursday.

The work can comprise drawings, paintings, GIFs, short videos or anything else that can be presented in a simple digital file or a photograph and can be digitized. It should also be accompanied by a text describing the concept.

The deadline for applications is September 12 and they can be submitted via email at [email protected], or via the website of the Israeli Embassy in Greece.

The winners will be announced on September 19.