Ukrainian children in Greece for holidays

Around 600 children from Ukraine will come to Greece for holidays, following an offer from the Panhellenic Association of Private Initiative Campsite Operators.

The first group, consisting of 117 children, aged between 6 and 15, and their 22 chaperones, from Boutsa, Ukraine, crossed the Greek border on Thursday evening at Promachonas and were hosted for one night at Sintiki.

Coaches of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) have taken care of their internal movements in Halkidiki, Attica and the Peloponnese.