Indonesian Embassy in Athens celebrates Independence Day with event on women’s empowerment

Strengthening bilateral relations and the goals set out in the Long-Term National Development Plan of Indonesia for 2005-2025 and 2025-2045 – and specifically for strengthening women’s engagement in society and public life – were the key topics addressed at a special event at the Indonesian Embassy in Athens.

“Empowered women play a pivotal role in nation-building and play a crucial role in shaping the societal fabric. They champion causes that lead to societal progress and transformation, such as education, health and gender equality, and are often the driving force behind movements that pave the way for a more progressive and inclusive society,” Ambassador Bebeb A.K. Nugraha Djundjunan said in his keynote speech.

“This is because strong resilient women not only uplift themselves, but also uplift their families, communities and, ultimately, their nation,” he added.

The guests of honor at the event were Maria Nefeli Chatziioannidou, an MP and founder of the Yperoxes Gynaikes (Great Women) organization, and Maira Myrogianni, the Greek Foreign Ministry’s secretary general for international economic affairs and president of Enterprise Greece.

Chatziioannidou also featured in a special presentation underscoring the “power of women in shaping nations through their active participation in various spheres of society.”

Apart from the Greek MP, the presentation also included appearances by influential Indonesian women: Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi, female anthropologist and educator Saur Marlina Manurung, who is also the founder of Sokola Rimba Institute, and Bali-based activist for women’s rights Ary Sutedja.

Ambassador Djundjunan further underscored the advancement of cooperation between Indonesia and Greece, with a particular focus on economic collaboration. Key milestones, he noted, include the signing of the Plan of Action for the period 2023-2028 in May 2023, the establishment of the Indonesian-Hellenic Business Forum (IHBF) in 2022, and the active participation of several Greek business figures in the first Indonesia-Europe Business Forum and the annual Indonesian Trade Expo 2023.