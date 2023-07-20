SOCIETY

Athens orphanage children treated to a day of fun inspired by Nelson Mandela

The South African Embassy in Athens and coaches of the famed Springbok national rugby team traveled to Neos Voutzas on the Greek capital’s Mount Parnitha to offer their services to a Greek Orthodox orphanage that is home to 65 children.

Held to mark International Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, the initiative included sports, with the coaches playing rugby with the children, showing them the importance of teamwork and speaking to them about the message of unity sent by the historic 1995 Rugby World Cup that South Africa won.

Ambassador Beryl Rose Sisulu, meanwhile, taught the children about Mandela’s life and legacy, stressing his dedication to social justice – and his love for sports.

The Lyreion Foundation was founded in 1967 and has been undergoing renovations after sustaining serious damage in the 2018 East Attica wildfire.

