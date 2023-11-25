Six embassies issue message against gender-based violence

The embassies of Canada, Australia, Ireland, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Greece created a video message against gender-based violence (GBV) on Saturday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women (November 25), as part of a 16-day campaign.

The ambassadors said they applaud the resilience of survivors who bravely confront sexual abuse and violence, breaking the silence that perpetuates these crimes.

“On this day, we take a moment to recognize human rights advocates, community organizations, frontline workers, and the General Secretariat of Gender Equality for their unwavering dedication to eliminating gender-based violence,” Canada’s Ambassador Karine Asselin said.

“Gender-based violence stands as a pervasive violation of human rights worldwide, disproportionately affecting women and girls. Too often, these acts are normalized and go unchallenged. Recognizing the urgency to address this issue, our Embassies are united in our commitment to preventing, denouncing, and eliminating gender-based violence,” a joint communique said.

To support those affected, the embassies encourage individuals and victims to utilize the 24-hour family violence Helpline 15900, established by Greek authorities. The helpline offers counseling services in both Greek and English, providing legal advice, psychological support, guidance, and access to safe shelters.