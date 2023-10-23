NEWS

Greek Jewish community expresses concern over anti-Semitism amid Israel-Hamas conflict

[InTime News]

The Central Board of Jewish Communities in Greece (KIS) has expressed concern about recent manifestations of anti-Semitism amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. 

In a statement released Monday, KIS condemned the vandalism of a Holocaust mural at the new railway station in the northern city of Thessaloniki and the damage to a Greek Jewish shop. 

“The era of tolerance for anti-Semitism is definitively over and, neither in Greece nor in Europe, free voices can allow the return of pogroms against the Jews,” it said.

