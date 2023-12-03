Greek navy opens warships to the public

In celebration of St Nicholas, the patron saint of sailors, and the 1912-1913 battles of Elli and Limnos, the Greek navy is opening three of its warships to the public for organized visits, starting Monday.

The Limnos, an Eli-class frigate, and the Krystallidis, a British-designed fast attack missile boat, will be berthed at the capital’s port of Piraeus, while the Kanaris, another frigate, will be berthed at the Souda Bay base in Crete.

The vessels will be open to visitors from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday.