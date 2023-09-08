A century of history and contribution in Greece

The building that housed the American Junior College for Girls in the southern Athens suburb of Palaio Faliro in 1923.

In early September, 101 years ago, as the Turkish cavalry entered Smyrna, a Greek city on the Aegean coast of Anatolia, some 1,200 women and children sought refuge within the courtyard of the American Collegiate Institute for Girls, also known as the American Girls’ School. This school stood in the very neighborhood where the most devastating looting and killings occurred.

The institute’s dean, Minnie Belle Mills (1872-1965), hailing from Iowa, found herself facing an unimaginably harrowing situation. Despite her previous role as a missionary in Smyrna and her 25 years of teaching experience, she was confronted with a horrifying reality. Arson, mutilation, vandalism, rape and murder surrounded her – a nightmarish scene that no human should ever bear witness to. For a 50-year-old American woman, leaving the city might have seemed like the only option. After all, the school was guarded by just 12 fellow countrymen, sailors, and the flames were inexorably closing in.

For many days, Mills displayed unwavering vigilance and composure, providing whatever aid she could to those in desperate need, including numerous newborns. Inside the school, a woman even gave birth to a child amid this chaos.

When the inferno finally encircled the building, and the Americans issued orders to evacuate, Mills declared, ‘I’m not leaving without my students!’

When the inferno finally encircled the building, and the Americans issued orders to evacuate, Mills declared, “I’m not leaving without my students!” Her words echoed as a marine hoisted her into a truck, as documented by journalist, author and academic Lou Ureneck in his book “The Great Fire: One American’s Mission to Rescue Victims of the 20th Century’s First Genocide” (Published by Ecco, with a Greek translation by Psyhogios). It’s worth noting that this American, of Polish heritage with roots in Mani, in the Peloponnese, visited the American College of Greece (Pierce, Deree, Alba) in 2016 to deliver a special lecture on this remarkable story.

In 1923, this educational institution made a pivotal move, relocating to Athens to embark on a new chapter in its history. However, tales like that of Minnie Mills will remain central in commemorating the school’s 100-year presence in Greece.

During the Greco-Italian War, Pierce was used as a military hospital.

A grand event, scheduled for December 1 at the Megaron Athens Concert Hall, will serve as a platform for the current generation to honor the school’s illustrious past. This legacy extends beyond producing cultured graduates; it has instilled an enduring ethos of intercultural education that continues to shape young minds today.

Established in 1875 in Asia Minor, this nonprofit institution places altruism at its core, with the central philosophy of “Non ministrari sed ministrare” (Not to be served, but to serve). This guiding principle continues to inspire teachers, staff, students and alumni alike. Its enduring operation stands as a beacon of resilience and excellence, a reminder of the need for such luminous milestones in our times.

David Horner, president of the American College of Greece.

Leading up to the grand December celebration, the school is commemorating its centenary through a countdown of 100 historical photographs shared on social media. Each image narrates a unique story of the college’s contribution to shaping the educational landscape in Greece over the decades since its inception.

The gala event, aptly titled “A Century of Excellence: 100th Anniversary Gala Dinner,” will grace the first day of winter with a rich program, including dinner, speeches, presentations and engaging activities. Distinguished guests from various professional spheres, including government representatives, diplomats, esteemed academics and accomplished entrepreneurs from Greece and the United States, will join alumni, trustees, parents, collaborators and friends of the American College of Greece in celebrating this momentous occasion.

An outdoor class at the new Pierce campus in Spata, located to the east of Athens.