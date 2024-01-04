SOCIETY

Lesvos fast becoming a mecca for birdwatchers

Lesvos fast becoming a mecca for birdwatchers

With more than 9,000 birdwatchers having already booked visits to Lesvos in April and May, the Aegean island is rapidly evolving into a popular destination for fans of the activity from all over the world.

What still seems to be missing from the island in order to create a coherent “green” profile is organized support from the local tourist market and society.

“Nature tourism started in the 90s. Gradually, visiting Lesvos became a birdwatcher’s dream – in fact, the island has been declared the third best place in the world for birdwatching,” said Eleni Galanou, who works with the unit of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency responsible for the northeastern Aegean.

“The uniqueness of Lesvos is that bird watchers will also spot many Asian species – some of which are very hard to come by – because they pass through this area but not the rest of Europe,” she added.

Environment Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?
NEWS

How green are country’s ‘green islands’ in reality?

Luxury water becomes fashionable among the elites
SOCIETY

Luxury water becomes fashionable among the elites

Volunteers carry out Delos cleanup, collecting 757 kilograms of marine debris
SOCIETY

Volunteers carry out Delos cleanup, collecting 757 kilograms of marine debris

Is climate change bad for democracy? Future-watchers see threats, and some opportunities
SOCIETY

Is climate change bad for democracy? Future-watchers see threats, and some opportunities

Greek app aims to tackle food waste
SOCIETY

Greek app aims to tackle food waste

Greeks protest for space on the beach as pricey sunbeds multiply
SOCIETY

Greeks protest for space on the beach as pricey sunbeds multiply