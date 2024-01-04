Lesvos fast becoming a mecca for birdwatchers

With more than 9,000 birdwatchers having already booked visits to Lesvos in April and May, the Aegean island is rapidly evolving into a popular destination for fans of the activity from all over the world.

What still seems to be missing from the island in order to create a coherent “green” profile is organized support from the local tourist market and society.

“Nature tourism started in the 90s. Gradually, visiting Lesvos became a birdwatcher’s dream – in fact, the island has been declared the third best place in the world for birdwatching,” said Eleni Galanou, who works with the unit of the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency responsible for the northeastern Aegean.

“The uniqueness of Lesvos is that bird watchers will also spot many Asian species – some of which are very hard to come by – because they pass through this area but not the rest of Europe,” she added.