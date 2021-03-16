DIASPORA

Online webinar on US and Greek Revolution of 1821

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) is organizing a two-day virtual conference on “The United States and the 1821 Greek War of Independence” held on March 18-19.

Speakers at the event will include Professor Alexander Kitroeff, Dr. Constantine Hatzidimitriou, Dr. Alex Kyrou, Professor Maureen Santelli and Dr. Van Coufoudakis.

AHI President Nick Larigakis and Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki, who heads the “Greece 2021” Committee for the celebrations of the 200 years since the Greek Revolution, will also offer opening remarks during the event.

Additional information on the webinar and online registration can be found here

