AHEPA commemorates Philhellene John M. Allen

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (ΑΗΕΡΑ) honored in Annapolis, Maryland, the revolutionary hero John M. Allen, a midshipman of the United States Navy, who fought in the Greek Revolution of 1821.

Allen was one of many American philhellenes that went to Greece to assist the struggle for Greek Independence. He served on Greek ships which blocked the port of Souda, Crete and was wounded in 1825 during the siege of Missolonghi while fighting with the Greek fleet.

“John M. Allen, like so many others, was a true defender of Hellenism,” AHEPA’s Supreme President, George Horiates, said during the event that took place on March 6.

Thus, the AHEPA Greek Bicentennial Annapolis celebration also was met with recitals of many of John M. Allen’s accounts of the Greek War of Independence sent to America to convince Americans to assist the cause of Greek Independence.