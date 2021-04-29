DIASPORA

PSEKA calls on Biden to hold Turkey accountable for human rights violations in Cyprus

PSEKA-International Coordinating Committee-Justice for Cyprus welcomed the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by US President Joe Biden and urged him to hold Turkey accountable for its human rights violations against Greek Cypriots. 

“It’s time for Turkey to recognize its human rights violations including the ethnic cleansing of 200,000 Greek Cypriots as a result of the illegal, brutal invasion of July 20, 1974,” PSEKA said in a press release.
 
It also urged the Biden Administration to call on Turkey to abandon its demand for a two-state solution on the island.

“For 47 years Turkey has made a mockery of the UN sponsored peace process with increasing demands and ignoring all UN resolutions and European Union proposals,” it added.

