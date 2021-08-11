greek-orthodox-archdiocese-launches-donation-campaign-for-fire-victims

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has launched a donation campaign to support the victims of the massive wildfires in Greece.

The Archdiocese will be holding a second collection on Sunday at their more than 500 churches across the US to raise money to support those affected.​​

People who wish to make a direct donation can do so on the Archdiocese website.

“May God, the Comforter, through the Holy Intercessions of the Virgin Mother of God, whose sacred Dormition we will celebrate in a few short days, send speedy relief to the people of Greece, and bring to an end this terrible inferno that continues to devastate our Ellada,” Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said in his message.

Bellow is the message from Elpidophoros:

My dearest brothers and sisters in Christ,

Even now as I speak to you, the fires are still ravaging Greece. And when this horror is over, thousands of our Greek brethren will be left without their homes and possessions.

It is for this reason that I am calling on every parish across our sacred Archdiocese this Sunday to take-up a special collection for this purpose – the same day on which we celebrate the feast of the Dormition of the Theotokos.

I am also inviting whoever wishes to make a direct donation, to do so by visiting the website of our Archdiocese.

An accounting of all funds raised for this purpose will be made public, so that every person of goodwill can see how their generosity has effectuated positive results on the ground in Greece.

May God, the Comforter, through the Holy Intercessions of the Virgin Mother of God, whose sacred Dormition we will celebrate in a few short days, send speedy relief to the people of Greece, and bring to an end this terrible inferno that continues to devastate our Ellada.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros