Influential Greek-Cypriot in Chicago’s Greek community dies

The International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) has announced the death of Leo Louchios, a “giant” of local politics in Chicago, Illinois.

He was 66 years old.

Born in Nicosia, Louchios arrived in America as a refugee fleeing the brutal Turkish invasion of Cyprus on July 20, 1974.

He went on to serve as an assistant to secretaries of state for Illinois Jesse White and Alex Gianoulias, and was the architect of numerous projects in the famous Greektown of Chicago.

He was also the founder of the Greektown Educational Foundation, which provides resources to schools for Greek language education.

According to the Chicago Sun Time, Louchios died of a heart attack.