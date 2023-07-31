Revamped electoral platform for Greeks overseas: Kerameus announces unrestricted voting rights”

Interior Minister Niki Kerameus has addressed the diaspora Greeks through a letter, announcing the complete elimination of all restrictions on registration in the special electoral lists for voters residing abroad.

According to sources, the revamped platform, apodimoi.gov.gr, is anticipated to be up and running as early as September.

In her letter, Kerameus expressed her deep appreciation for being able to announce this new regulation, which she considers a “historic privilege.”

She highlighted that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had strategically prioritized this issue, making it the foremost law of the New Democracy government. Consequently, Greek citizens registered in the electoral rolls are now empowered to vote without any limitations.

The process is straightforward: citizens only need to register on the electronic platform provided by the Interior Ministry. There is no requirement for supporting documents, making it easier for them to exercise their right to vote from abroad, as stated in Kerameus’ letter. [AMNA]