Savas Tsivicos is new AHEPA Supreme President

Savas Tsivicos is the new Supreme President of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA), elected unopposed Thursday at the 101st Annual Supreme Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Formal installation ceremonies were held Friday.

Tsivicos’ first act was to open AHEPA’s Emergency Relief Fund to collect donations to assist victims of Greece’s wildfires.

“It is an honor and privilege to be elected AHEPA Supreme President,” Tsivicos said. “The need to provide community service is never ending, both in the United States and abroad. I am eager to work with the Supreme Lodge, and our membership, to address this challenge, as well as others that may come our way,” he said. “Of course, the promotion of Hellenic ideals will always be a priority for AHEPA, and I pledge to keep AHEPA on a steady path set forth by my predecessors with a spirit that is true to our mission,” he added.

Tsivicos, who succeeded Jimmy Kokotas, served as Supreme Secretary during 2022-23. He is the CEO of New Jersey-based Cypreco Industries, a general contractiong, construction management and consulting firm.

The Executive Committee of the 2023-24 Supreme Lodge is comprised of: Canadian President Emmanuel Constas, Supreme Vice President E. Chris Kaitson, Supreme Secretary Dr. Zenon Christodoulou, Supreme Treasurer Demetrios Kirkiles, and Supreme Counselor Themistocles Frangos.

The Supreme Governors are: Region I: Kostas G. Sofikits; Region II: Georgio F. Comninos; Region III: Dimitri Rozanitis; Region IV: Alexander Boutsioulis; Region V: John Karipides; Region VI: George George; Region VII: Marshall A. Monsell, III; Region VIII: Wynn Storton; and Region X: Basilio Petkidis.

Alex Geourntas earned re-election, and Louis Atsavas election, to the AHEPA Board of Trustees. Nicholas A. Karacostas, PSP, earned re-election as Chairman of the Board, AHEPA said in a statement.