West Side Story of the most powerful philhellene

In 1993, a Cuban American, not yet 40, serving in the US House of Representatives in Washington, delivered a speech on the Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus that resonated deeply, particularly among the Cypriot and Greek communities in America. Why? Because it revealed the true character of Bob Menendez. Three decades later, Menendez, a passionate philhellene and until recently the chairman of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, finds himself accused of facilitating the release of approximately 10 percent of America’s annual financial aid to Egypt, totaling around 80 million dollars. This aid had been temporarily withheld by the US government due to concerns about Cairo’s human rights record.

Allegedly, following this move, which had garnered support from several senators, Wael Hana, an Egyptian-American businessman and close friend of Menendez’s current spouse, hurriedly offered the couple a Mercedes C300, cash, and at least two 1-ounce gold bars. To some, the entire situation appears fishy from every angle. However, those who know Menendez well argue that if he were seeking personal gain, he would have made different decisions. For instance, he wouldn’t have opposed the nuclear deal with Iran, nor would he have obstructed lucrative deals with Turkey, which the US military industry is benefiting from. “Anyone accusing him of trading his positions doesn’t understand either his principles or his character,” says Endy Zemenides, executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), speaking to Kathimerini.

Some speculate that Menendez might have been influenced by his influential wife, business consultant Nadine Arslanian. Conversely, it’s possible that she was misled by some of her clients. More skeptical individuals claim that the enamored senator turned a blind eye. Accusations even suggest that he himself searched the internet for gold prices. With a 13-year age difference between them, Menendez proposed to Arslanian at the Taj Mahal in India in October 2019. He serenaded her with “Never Enough” from the musical “The Greatest Showman,” a song about dreams coming true. Their wedding took place at the Holy Martyrs Armenian Apostolic Church in Queens, New York, on October 3, 2020, with the reception held in the back garden of a friend’s house.

Arslanian, a mother of two from her previous marriage and the holder of a master’s degree in French language, faced financial difficulties until 2020, when she began working as an adviser to Hana. Hana is a 40-year-old entrepreneur who obtained a monopoly from the Egyptian government in 2019 to certify that halal meat exported from the United States to Egypt complied with Islamic law. Dollars and gold with ties to Hana’s associates were discovered in the Menendez household. However, the defense asserts that these are legal payments, duly declared as supplementary income, and unrelated to the release of the specific portion of US aid to Egypt. Nevertheless, the overall perception is unfavorable.

Several senators have called for Menendez’s resignation. His supporters, on the other hand, argue that the indictment has legal loopholes and highlight that the US government attempted a similar, though less severe, indictment in 2015. Back then, Menendez faced allegations of granting favors to Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist from Florida, in exchange for leisure trips and campaign contributions. In the fall of 2017, he was acquitted by a jury with a 12-2 vote, and in 2018, he was re-elected to the Senate with 54 percent of the vote.

“I am confident he will be acquitted once again,” Tasos Zambas, a financial adviser at Wells Fargo Bank and vice president of the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA), tells Kathimerini. Zambas is Menendez’s closest friend and ally in New Jersey, through whom the politician gained awareness of the rightful causes of Greece and Cyprus, cementing his unwavering support for Greek positions. The friendship between Menendez and Zambas has left a lasting mark, but before we delve into their story, let’s explore certain biographical details that shed light on the senator’s character.

Two lives in a single lifetime

Robert Menendez is one of those who have lived two lives in a single lifetime. Born in New York in 1954 to Cuban immigrant parents, he grew up in Union City, New Jersey. His mother, Evangelina, worked as a seamstress, while his father, Mario, was a carpenter. Young Bob grew up in an economically challenged neighborhood, which instilled in him resilience and a strong work ethic. He resembled a character from the 1957 musical “West Side Story,” a collaboration among Leonard Bernstein (music), Jerome Robbins (conception and choreography), and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics), which was remade by Steven Spielberg last year. Menendez was not an easy child; at times, he displayed sternness and strictness, while at others, he exhibited passion and impulsiveness. He possessed the determination of an immigrant in pursuit of success and acceptance.

In the 1970s, he embarked on a journey of simultaneous studying, working, and entering politics. He earned his first degree in political science from Saint Peter’s College in Jersey City. In 1974, he was elected to the Union City School District’s Board of Education while concurrently serving as an adviser to Mayor William V. Musto. In 1976, he wedded teacher Jane Jacobsen, and together they had two children, Alicia Menendez, currently employed at MSNBC, and Rob Menendez, recently elected as a member of the US House of Representatives.

In 1980, Menendez obtained his law degree from Rutgers University. In 1982, he had a falling-out with Mayor Musto (who faced corruption charges) and ran against him in the elections. Though he initially lost, he made a comeback in 1986, securing victory. He served as the mayor of Union City until 1992. Alongside his mayoral responsibilities, in 1987, he was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly, where he served until 1991, when he assumed a position in the New Jersey Senate. In 1993, he transcended the county boundaries, winning a seat in the US House of Representatives, and in 1995, he advanced to the Senate.

Menendez, when he wholeheartedly believes in a cause, is not one to shy away from conflict – as confirmed by sources in Athens who have closely followed his journey. He staunchly aligns with the Democratic Party in most regards, except when it comes to defense and foreign policy matters, where he finds himself more closely aligned with Republican positions. He lent his support to US interventions in Kosovo and Afghanistan but held reservations about Iraq. In essence, Menendez is not the easiest type, as he does not want his support to be taken for granted. Nonetheless, he willingly emerged as a steadfast advocate for Greece and Cyprus, driven by his belief in the just causes these nations represent – a sentiment largely cultivated through his friendship with Tasos Zambas.

‘We’ll go together’

Zambas hails from Prastio, a village southwest of Morphou in Turkish-occupied Cyprus. His father, a farmer and citrus fruit merchant, experienced financial hardship as a result of the Turkish invasion in 1974. In August 1975, at the age of 15, Zambas left Cyprus for New Jersey, where he had an uncle named Michalis Anastasiou. During his high school years, one of his teachers was Jane Jacobsen, Menendez’ first wife. It was this teacher who first spoke to her husband about the Cyprus tragedy. This exposure sensitized Menendez, leading him to meet the Zambas family and develop a deep affinity with the Cypriots, as he himself had experienced the plight of a Cuban refugee. One day in 1993, shortly after entering Congress, he paid a visit to Zambas’ home.

“What can I do for you?” Menendez asked. “I want to revisit my village,” Zambas replied. “We’ll go together,” Menendez assured. “Don’t bet on it. We can’t cross into the occupied territories,” Zambas cautioned. “Have no doubt. We will cross together. My word is my bond,” Menendez declared.

In the summer of 1995, the promise was fulfilled. Menendez, accompanied by Zambas, his sister Toula, and their cousin Stathis, ventured into the occupied territories. They encountered attempts by the Turks to hinder their journey. At the Ledra Palace Hotel, they were asked to have their passports stamped, as if they were entering a sovereign state, but Menendez firmly declined. Zambas remembers, “They merely stamped a blank piece of paper that we later discarded.” They reached the village and proceeded to the Church of Agios Georgios. Zambas opened the door, only to find a pool table in the middle of the church. The icons had been stolen, and the frescoes were destroyed. An emotional Zambas retrieved candles from his bag and lit them at the altar. They then visited Zambas’ house, which was now occupied by a Turkish-Cypriot family. While they were allowed entry, Turkish security requested that no photographs be taken. Upon returning to Nicosia, Menendez held a press conference and remarked, “It was as if trying to fit an elephant’s head through the eye of a needle to enter the occupied territories.”

In the ensuing years, he became a key advocate in Washington for Cypriots and Greeks. When Paul Sarbanes retired from the Senate in 2007, he stated that Menendez would now be “the most influential Greek in the Senate.” Menendez exceeded all Greek expectations. He played a pivotal role in pushing through the extension of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) and promoted the EastMed strategy, fostering security and energy cooperation between Greece, Cyprus and Israel. He also campaigned to lift the American arms embargo on Cyprus and simultaneously pushed for Turkey’s exclusion from the F-16 and F-35 fighter jet programs due to Ankara’s purchase of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile defense systems. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has already expressed his satisfaction with Menendez’s temporary departure from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Despite being at the center of a storm for the past two weeks, the senator remains resolute. He emphatically declared, “When this ordeal is over, I will continue to serve as a senator.” As per Stephen Sondheim’s lyrics from “West Side Story,” “Life can shine in America if you’re willing to fight for it.” Menendez, a Latino who forged his own path to success, is prepared to engage in yet another battle, a testament to his unwavering character, as confirmed by his friends.