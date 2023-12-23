President Sakellaropoulou urges unity and solidarity in Christmas message to Greek diaspora

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou conveyed a message to the Greek diaspora on Saturday, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, emphasizing the significance of unity and solidarity in the face of global challenges.

“In these challenging times, the unity and solidarity of Hellenism represent our most formidable strength,” Sakellaropoulou said, adding that “our homeland acknowledges you as an integral part of itself, eagerly anticipating your creative contributions and unwavering commitment to our shared ideals. The prestige and international standing of our country are intricately tied to and fortified by the benevolent and enduring collaboration of Greek communities worldwide,” she said.

“Greece remains a bastion of stability and security, seeking to cultivate friendly and cooperative relationships with countries in the broader region. It is committed to the peaceful resolution of issues, steadfastly defending its sovereign rights without compromise,” she added. [AMNA]