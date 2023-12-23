DIASPORA

President Sakellaropoulou urges unity and solidarity in Christmas message to Greek diaspora

President Sakellaropoulou urges unity and solidarity in Christmas message to Greek diaspora
File photo.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou conveyed a message to the Greek diaspora on Saturday, ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, emphasizing the significance of unity and solidarity in the face of global challenges.

“In these challenging times, the unity and solidarity of Hellenism represent our most formidable strength,” Sakellaropoulou said, adding that “our homeland acknowledges you as an integral part of itself, eagerly anticipating your creative contributions and unwavering commitment to our shared ideals. The prestige and international standing of our country are intricately tied to and fortified by the benevolent and enduring collaboration of Greek communities worldwide,” she said.

“Greece remains a bastion of stability and security, seeking to cultivate friendly and cooperative relationships with countries in the broader region. It is committed to the peaceful resolution of issues, steadfastly defending its sovereign rights without compromise,” she added. [AMNA]

 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Manatos & Manatos celebrates 40 years
DIASPORA

Manatos & Manatos celebrates 40 years

Controversy erupts over Archbishop Elpidophoros
DIASPORA

Controversy erupts over Archbishop Elpidophoros

Sarbanes won’t seek re-election to US Congress in 2024
DIASPORA

Sarbanes won’t seek re-election to US Congress in 2024

West Side Story of the most powerful philhellene
DIASPORA

West Side Story of the most powerful philhellene

Voting rights for Greek expats
DIASPORA

Voting rights for Greek expats

‘For us, freedom is not self-evident’
FREDI BELERI

‘For us, freedom is not self-evident’