Hellenic Caucus leaders call on US president to commemorate 50th anniversary of Cyprus invasion

Members of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus sent a letter to US President John Biden on Thursday, urging him to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion and ongoing occupation of Cyprus by inviting Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulidis to the White House.

Several other actions for strengthening Cyprus-US relations were proposed within the letter, including a 3+1 Foreign Ministerial meeting with Greece, Cyprus, Israel and the US, and supporting Cyprus’s inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program.

The letter was signed by Congressman John Sarbanes, Congressional Hellenic Caucus co-chairs Chris Pappas and Gus Bilirakis and vice co-chairs Dina Titus and Nicole Malliotakis.