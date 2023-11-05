NEWS

Blinken in Cyprus to discuss Gaza aid plan

[Reuters]

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides Sunday to discuss the situation in Gaza and, specifically, Cyprus’ proposal to create a sea corridor for humanitarian assistance.

Blinken’s early afternoon visit was not announced ahead of his arrival for security reasons. Christodoulides had only said that he would go to Larnaca airport for a visit related “to our country’s efforts related to the crisis in our region.”

“Meeting was held between @PresidentCYP and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on unfolding developments in the Middle East, incl. on a dedicated, one-way maritime corridor of sustained flow of humanitarian aid from #Cyprus to civilians in Gaza,” Cyprus Government Spokesman Letymbiotis tweeted on his account, along with a photo of Christodoulides and Blinken on the airport tarmac.

