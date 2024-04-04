DIASPORA

VP Harris hosts Archbishop Elpidophoros, Greek American leaders at White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed on Wednesday Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis and esteemed members of the Greek American community, at the White House, ahead of the official celebrations for Greek Independence Day.

The Archbishop “expressed his gratitude towards Harris for the Biden Administration’s unwavering support to addressing issues of significance to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, to Greece and Cyprus, and provided an update on the initiatives and endeavors of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America,” according to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

He also conveyed an official invitation from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to Vice President Harris, to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul.

Attendees also included Markos Kounalakis, Andy Manatos, Mike Manatos, Peter Barris, Nick Logothetis, Skip Keesal, and Pete and Niki Mitchell.

