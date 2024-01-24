Elpidophoros denies reports of lukewarm reception at Mount Athos

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has dismissed reports suggesting a lukewarm reception during his recent visit to the Mount Athos monastic community on Greece’s Halkidiki peninsula.

“While on Mount Athos with compatriots, clergy, and laypeople during our pilgrimage, we received an official and warm welcome from five Athonite monasteries, strictly adhering to the Athonite protocol, without encountering any issues,” Elpidophoros told reporters on Wednesday.

“I believe that the bond between the expatriate community and Mount Athos is exceptionally close and warm, with no cause for disturbance, and indeed, no disruptions have occurred,” he said.

Questioned about the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece unanimously opposing the legalization of same-sex marriage, Elpidophoros stated that it was a matter for the Greek Orthodox Church.

“Greece has its own ecclesiastical authority, its own ecclesiastical administration. The hierarchy of the Church of Greece has made its decision as of yesterday (Tuesday). I believe it is not appropriate for me to express any different opinion,” he said.

“In America, we face different circumstances, different situations, a different ecclesiastical authority,” he said.

Asked if he would officiate same-sex marriages, the Archbishop of America said, “Certainly not. We cannot conduct a religious marriage. That is the teaching of our Church.”