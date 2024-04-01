DIASPORA

AHEPA Foundation establishes $17.3 mln scholarship fund

The AHEPA Foundation Inc, linked to American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, the largest Greek-American association worldwide, will inaugurate the John George Tsitsos Scholarship Fund with a 17.3 million dollar donation from an anonymous benefactor.

This fund targets individuals of Greek heritage pursuing studies in science, mathematics, technology, physics and medical research.

AHEPA Supreme President Savas C. Tsivicos lauded Chairman Nicholas A. Karacostas, PSP, and Executive Director Basil N. Mossaidis for their efforts in securing the donation. The donor recognized AHEPA’s long-standing commitment to scholarship programs, anticipating that this contribution would sustain AHEPA’s educational endeavors in memory of John George Tsitsos.

Education US

