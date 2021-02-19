SPORTS TENNIS

Medvedev beats Tsitsipas in Australian Open semi

medvedev-beats-tsitsipas-in-australian-open-semi

Daniil Medvedev made it to his second Grand Slam final by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 at the Australian Open.

Medvedev will face eight-time champion Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park for the title on Sunday.

Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, was the runner-up at the 2019 US Open.

Djokovic, a 33-year-old from Serbia, will be appearing in his 28th major final and seeking an 18th Grand Slam title.

The fourth-seeded Medvedev played nearly perfect defensive tennis at the baseline in his lopsided semifinal against the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas and helped himself with 17 aces.

Tsitsipas looked drained after his epic, five-set, four-hour comeback victory over Rafael Nadal in the previous round. [AP]

READ MORE
INTIME
SOCCER

Four-goal Reds still have work to do

5-for-fighting-tsitsipas-edges-nadal-in-australian-open-qf0
TENNIS

5 for fighting: Tsitsipas edges Nadal in Australian Open QF

tsitsipas-beats-nadal-in-5-at-australian-open0
SPORTS

Tsitsipas beats Nadal in 5 at Australian Open

rafael-nadal-s-grand-slam-set-streak-ends-at-350
SPORTS

Rafael Nadal’s Grand Slam set streak ends at 35

[File photo]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas plots Nadal revenge in Melbourne

injured-berrettini-withdraws-to-send-tsitsipas-into-last-eight0
SPORTS

Injured Berrettini withdraws to send Tsitsipas into last eight