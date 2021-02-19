medvedev-beats-tsitsipas-in-australian-open-semi

Daniil Medvedev made it to his second Grand Slam final by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 at the Australian Open.

Medvedev will face eight-time champion Novak Djokovic at Melbourne Park for the title on Sunday.

Medvedev, a 25-year-old from Russia, was the runner-up at the 2019 US Open.

Djokovic, a 33-year-old from Serbia, will be appearing in his 28th major final and seeking an 18th Grand Slam title.

The fourth-seeded Medvedev played nearly perfect defensive tennis at the baseline in his lopsided semifinal against the fifth-seeded Tsitsipas and helped himself with 17 aces.

Tsitsipas looked drained after his epic, five-set, four-hour comeback victory over Rafael Nadal in the previous round. [AP]