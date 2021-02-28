athens-derby-ends-in-a-draw-while-paok-goes-down-at-tripoli

Panathinaikos and AEK cancelled each other out in the Athens derby on Sunday, compromising for a 1-1 draw, and PAOK suffered a reverse at Tripoli allowing Aris to leap back into second on the Super League table.

The Greens led AEK just before the hour mark through a Fran Velez shot, but AEK equalized 15 minutes later with Levi Garcia, is a rather poor game at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

Sixth-placed Asteras has got to within one point from fifth Panathinaikos thanks to its 2-1 home triumph over PAOK on Saturday, its goals coming from Sito and Luis Fernandez. Andrija Zivkovic scored a consolation goal for the Thessaloniki club that is now third, one point above AEK and one behind Aris.

Atromitos used to pose problems to Aris in the past, but on Sunday the host at the Kleanthis Vikelidis stadium was a class above the Peristeri visitors, winning 3-0. Cristian Ganea, Lucas Sasha and Xande Silva were on target for Thessaloniki’s Yellows.

In other weekend matches, bottom team Larissa beat second-bottom Panetolikos 1-0, Lamia drew 0-0 at home with PAS Giannina and Apollon Smyrnis downed OFI 2-1.

Leader Olympiakos visits Volos on Monday.