pas-giannina-shocks-panathinaikos-in-cup

PAS Giannina shocked Panathinaikos dumbing the Greens out of the Greek Cup on Wednesday, while Olympiakos scraped through Aris to join PAOK and AEK in the semis.

PAS had beaten Panathinaikos 2-1 in the home leg last month and went to Athens to defend its lead on Wednesday. In fact it extended it with another 2-1 win at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium with two goals in the first 10 minutes to win the tie 4-2 on aggregate and leave the Greens without a trophy for the seventh year in a row.

Olympiakos had won the first leg against Aris 2-1 in Piraeus and on Thursday it stared at elimination due to a second-half penalty kick; however it snatched a 1-1 draw and a 3-2 aggregate win as Andreas Bouchalakis capitalized on a comic error by the Aris keeper in the last few minutes of the game in Thessaloniki.

AEK also survived a scare, as after its 4-2 home win over Volos it lost 1-0 away, but went through with a 4-3 score.

PAOK had an easier ride, drawing 1-1 at Lamia after its 5-2 home win.