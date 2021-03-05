reds-snap-their-losing-streak

Olympiakos beat Red Star Belgrade and ended its seven-game losing streak on Friday, while Panathinaikos is building its own in the Euroleague, after suffering its third reverse in succession, going down at Bayern on Thursday.

Downing second-bottom Red Star in Piraeus was necessary for Olympiakos that sees its season draw unceremoniously to a close, given that it abstains from the Greek league as it only fields a development team in the A2 division.

The Piraeus team managed to win 94-79 at the Peace and Friendship Stadium after staying in the lead throughout the game.

Shaquielle McKissic led the scoring with 20 points, followed by Sasha Vezenkov with 17. Kosta Koufos made his home debut, scoring eight points. The Reds are now on a 12-16 record.

Panathinaikos endured its 17th loss in 26 games and remains third from bottom, following its 76-71 defeat in Munich.

Bayern edged out the Greens thanks to its superior long-range shooting and the numerous turnovers by the Greek champion, that appears unable to win in the absence of Nemanja Nedovic and Ioannis Papapetrou.

Mario Hezonja made 14 points in 25 minutes, but he still needs time to integrate into his new team.