macon-does-it-again-for-aek-in-the-dying-seconds

AEK did it again within a week, downing a Thessaloniki team with a buzzer beating shot at the end of overtime, while Panathinaikos had to work very hard to defeat host Peristeri.

One week after beating PAOK away in overtime through a Keith Langford shot, AEK waited once again till the end of 45 minutes to beat visiting Iraklis in Athens, through a freak triple by Daryl Macon, for a 100-97 result on Saturday. Earlier Iraklis had the chance to win the game, but blew it as it made a free throw when it meant to miss it and waste the remaining couple of seconds at the end of regulation time.

On Monday Panathinaikos had to return from 12 points down late in the third period (55-43) to overcome host Peristeri 74-68 thanks to a remarkable performance by captain Ioannis Papapetrou. This was the 14th win in 16 games for the champion.

The Thessaloniki derby also saw a major comeback, as PAOK offset the advantage of host Aris at the Nick Galis Hall to win 77-71 and retain the second city’s bragging rights.

In other games, bottom team Messolonghi was a tough host for high-flying Lavrio that eventually won 79-75, and Ionikos scored an essential win for its survival, downing Larissa 83-76 at home.

The match between Kolossos Rhodes and Promitheas was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the Patra team’s roster.