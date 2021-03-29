aek-joins-lavrio-in-basket-league-s-second-spot

AEK scored a tight win over a Thessaloniki opponent for a third weekend in a row at the Basket League, to match Lavrio that is not in action till Wednesday.

After a difficult week in Europe, with two Basketball Champions League games on the road, depleted AEK managed to overcome the stubborn resistance of host Aris 73-68 at Thessaloniki on Saturday and join Lavrio on a 14-4 record.

Leader Panathinaikos improved to 15-2 with a 102-68 trouncing of bottom team Messolonghi in Athens on Sunday.

With three games left to play in the regular season Messolonghi has a 4-15 record, one win below Larissa that went down 98-78 at home to Peristeri on Sunday. Those two teams will likely fight it out to avoid the last spot that supposedly leads to the second tier; the A2 division is yet to restart after the latest lockdown and is likely to return to action next weekend.

PAOK continued its string of decent showings with an 82-74 result at home against Kolossos Rhodes that was its 10th win in 18 matches.

Promitheas remained the sole team unbeaten at home, downing Ionikos NIkaias 82-72 in Patra.

On Wednesday Lavrio meets Iraklis.