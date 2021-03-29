SPORTS BASKETBALL

AEK joins Lavrio in Basket League’s second spot

Larissa and Messolonghi will fight it out to avoid the drop

aek-joins-lavrio-in-basket-league-s-second-spot

AEK scored a tight win over a Thessaloniki opponent for a third weekend in a row at the Basket League, to match Lavrio that is not in action till Wednesday.

After a difficult week in Europe, with two Basketball Champions League games on the road, depleted AEK managed to overcome the stubborn resistance of host Aris 73-68 at Thessaloniki on Saturday and join Lavrio on a 14-4 record.

Leader Panathinaikos improved to 15-2 with a 102-68 trouncing of bottom team Messolonghi in Athens on Sunday.

With three games left to play in the regular season Messolonghi has a 4-15 record, one win below Larissa that went down 98-78 at home to Peristeri on Sunday. Those two teams will likely fight it out to avoid the last spot that supposedly leads to the second tier; the A2 division is yet to restart after the latest lockdown and is likely to return to action next weekend.

PAOK continued its string of decent showings with an 82-74 result at home against Kolossos Rhodes that was its 10th win in 18 matches.

Promitheas remained the sole team unbeaten at home, downing Ionikos NIkaias 82-72 in Patra.

On Wednesday Lavrio meets Iraklis.

Basketball
READ MORE
turkish-opposition-too-much-for-greens-and-reds0
BASKETBALL

Turkish opposition too much for Greens and Reds

macon-does-it-again-for-aek-in-the-dying-seconds0
BASKETBALL

Macon does it again for AEK in the dying seconds

vezenkov-helps-olympiakos-take-berlin0
BASKETBALL

Vezenkov helps Olympiakos take Berlin

langford-buzzer-beater-gives-aek-victory-at-paok0
BASKETBALL

Langford buzzer beater gives AEK victory at PAOK

papapetrou-spanoulis-shine-in-the-euroleague0
BASKETBALL

Papapetrou, Spanoulis shine in the Euroleague

giannis-antetokounmpo-fuels-team-lebron-in-all-star-romp0
SPORTS

Giannis Antetokounmpo fuels Team LeBron in All-Star romp