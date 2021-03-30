SPORTS

IOC’s Bach: Tokyo Games are sign of light at end of pandemic tunnel

ioc-amp-8217-s-bach-tokyo-games-are-sign-of-light-at-end-of-pandemic-tunnel
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrives for a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not seen) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece on March 30, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

The summer Olympic Games in Tokyo show that there is light at the end of the tunnel of the coronavirus pandemic, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday.

Bach was in Athens to attend a ceremony for the unveiling of new lighting at the Panathenaic Stadium, the marble stadium that hosted the first modern Games in 1896.

“We met last time at the very beginning of the pandemic, and now we are hopefully meeting towards the end of the pandemic,” Bach told Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“We see, or start to see, the light at the end of the tunnel, in particular with the Games in Tokyo,” he said.

The 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year due to the pandemic. They are scheduled to be held from July 23 to Aug. 8, although the organisers have banned international spectators from attending.

[Reuters]

Olympics
READ MORE
tsoulfa-qualifies-for-olympics-17-years-after-sailing-gold0
SPORTS

Tsoulfa qualifies for Olympics 17 years after sailing gold

greek-water-polo-makes-tokyo-olympics0
MEN'S WATER POLO

Greek water polo makes Tokyo Olympics

greek-men-s-water-polo-beats-russia-qualifies-for-olympics0
OLYMPICS

Greek men’s water polo beats Russia, qualifies for Olympics

hope-ignited-as-countdown-to-beijing-winter-olympics-begins0
SPORTS

Hope ignited as countdown to Beijing Winter Olympics begins

year-on-from-urging-delay-greece-amp-8217-s-stefanidi-supports-games-in-20210
SPORTS

Year on from urging delay, Greece’s Stefanidi supports Games in 2021

ioc-president-bach-to-be-reelected-in-athens-in-march0
SPORTS

IOC President Bach to be reelected in Athens in March