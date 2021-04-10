reds-end-season-with-victory-over-khimki

The regular season has all but finished in the Euroleague with both Greek teams eliminated from the playoffs. In the last round of games Olympiakos defeated Khimki in Piraeus and Panathinaikos lost at Zalgiris.

For Olympiakos this was supposed to be the easiest of home games, against the bottom team of the tournament, but the Russians did pose a challenge (42-41 at half-time), until Olympiakos emerged victorious with an 82-75 score on Friday.

Sasha Vezenkov was once again Olympiakos’ top player on the night at the Peace and Friendship Stadium, scoring 20 points and collecting 11 rebounds.

This was the final game for Olympiakos in all competitions this season, with the Reds ending the Euroleague sporting a 16-18 record, at the 12th spot.

Panathinaikos suffered a predictable loss at Zalgiris Kaunas with a 93-78 score on Thursday.

The Greens only raised their game above that of their host in the second quarter, during which they scored a remarkable 33 points, but could not sustain that against a stronger team.

The only good news for the Greek champion was the strong showing by back-from-injury Nemanja Nedovic with 17 points in 20 minutes.

Panathinaikos is on an 11-21 record, and still has two more games to play, both in Russia against CSKA and Zenit.