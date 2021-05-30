aek-wins-the-ehf-european-cup

AEK Athens has won its first ever European trophy in handball, and Greece’s second in the men’s game, beating Sweidish club Ystads in both legs of the home-and-away finals that were agreed to take place at Halkida, central Greece.

The EHF European Cup that AEK won on Sunday is Europe’s third-tier trophy in handball.

The Yellows won the first leg of the finals with a 30-26 result on Friday, so they had a four-goal advantage to defend in the return game, also at Halkida.

Playing in front of an unusually for these days packed terrace, AEK managed to win the second leg too by four goals (24-20) and win the trophy in style.

AEK was coached to the cup triumph by Dimitris Dimitroulias, who had also earned Greece’s first European trophy with Diomidis Argous nine years ago.