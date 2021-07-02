athens-ready-to-welcome-back-iconic-acropolis-rally

Athens is ready to welcome back the iconic Acropolis Rally, a member of the WRC that left the championship in 2013, with a special run through downtown Syntagma Square, the city’s mayor, Kostas Bakoyannis said on Friday.

“It will start – and I hope the Central Archaeological Council agrees – at the Acropolis, at Dionysiou Areopagitou [Street] and we will also, for the first time, have part of the race in the city center, around Syntagma Square,” Bakoyannis told Skai TV.

With viewers tuning in from more than 100 countries, it will be “tremendous publicity for Athens,” he added.

Also known as the Rally of Gods, the grueling event will be part of Round 10 of the season, taking place on September 9-12.

The Acropolis Rally was first held in 1951 and has appeared in the WRC 38 times.

“The Acropolis holds an illustrious chapter in WRC history and we appreciate the Greek government’s huge commitment in restoring it to world rallying’s top table. Welcome back!” Jona Siebel, managing director of WRC Promoter, said in comments published on the WRC’s website.

“Its heritage will be recalled by all, but at the same time this is a modern-era Acropolis that sits comfortably alongside our other 11 rounds. That doesn’t mean its challenge is diminished and we can be sure the tough mountain roads will bring the sternest of contests,” he added.