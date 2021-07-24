petrounias-through-to-final-in-show-of-strength-and-grace

Among Greece’s main medal hopes at the Tokyo Games, reigning 2016 Olympic champion Lefteris Petrounias booked a place in Saturday’s rings final with 15.333 points in the qualifier on Saturday morning.

China’s Liu Yang got a score of 15,300 and showed, as expected, that he would be one of the main contenders for the medals.

Brazil’s Arthur Zanetti, gold medalist in London and silver in Rio, scored 14,900 points. Apart from winning gold in Rio in 2016, Petrounias is a three-time World champion and a six-time European medalist on the still rings.

He was named Greek Male Athlete of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and in 2018.