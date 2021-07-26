SPORTS

Stefanos Tsitsipas wins opener in Olympic debut

stefanos-tsitsipas-wins-opener-in-olympic-debut
[Reuters]

Third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece made his Olympics debut with a hard-fought 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win over Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany on Sunday in the first round of play in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tsitsipas rallied from a break down in the third set to set up a second-round showdown with American Frances Tiafoe, who advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 win over South Korea’s Sunwoo Kwon.

Tiafoe ousted Tsitsipas in the first round at Wimbledon in late June.

Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the No. 4 seed, had nine aces in a 61-minute, 6-1, 6-3 romp over Yen-Hsun Lu of Chinese Taipei.

[Reuters]

Tennis Olympics
