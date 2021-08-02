olympic-gold-winner-given-hero-s-welcome-in-native-ioannina

Olympic rowing champion Stefanos Ntouskos was given a hero’s welcome in his native Ioannina in northwestern Greece on Monday, after flying back home from the Tokyo, where he picked up a gold medal in the Men’s Single Skulls on Friday.

“Long live Ioannina, long live Greece,” the 24-year-old athlete said, waving to residents and officials who turned out to welcome him to the Pan-Epirote stadium shortly after he did a victory lap around the city’s main square aboard an army Jeep, with a police motorcyle escort.

Ntouskos was crowned with an olive wreath by Epirus Regional Governor Alexandros Kachrimanis and congratulated for this performance in the Tokyo Games by Ioannina Mayor Moisis Elisaf.