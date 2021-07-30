IMAGES

Ntouskos wins Greece’s first gold at Tokyo Olympics

Breaking the Olympic record with a time of 6:40.45, Stefanos Ntouskos (c) won Gold Friday in the final of the men’s single sculls rowing event at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway. Norway’s Kjetil Borch (l) came in second and Croatia’s Damir Martin was third. Ntouskos, 24, had finished 11th at the 2019 World Championships before claiming Greece’s first medal of the Tokyo Games. The Ioannina native said the extra year of training due to the delay caused by the pandemic helped him prepare. “I was in better shape this year,” he said.

[Reuters]
