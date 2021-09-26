SPORTS BASKETBALL

First trophy for Greek hoopsters this season

first-trophy-for-greek-hoopsters-this-season

Panathinaikos has won its first Basketball Super Cup, as in the final of the tournament’s second version it defeated the final four’s host Promitheas at Patra on Sunday.

The Greens won 92-83 with relative ease, leaving no room for the Patra team to dispute its dominance.

Panathinaikos and Promitheas qualified to the final after defeating Lavrio and AEK respectively in Saturday’s semis.

The Greek champion raced ahead by up to 16 points (53-37) in the first half (53-39 at half-time), but slowed down in the second as the hosts tried to eat into their deficit and reached up to within five points (84-79) from Panathinaikos.

Promitheas was the holder of the trophy from 2020, which has been its only top-tier title to date.

In the third-place game AEK easily downed Lavrio 86-67.

