volos-makes-it-three-out-of-three-in-super-league

Volos has upset the odds to become the sole leader of the Super League after three rounds of games with its perfect record of three victories.

On Thursday it defeated visiting Atromitos with an emphatic 3-0, all goals coming in the second half of the game at the Panthessaliko Stadium.

Strikes by Kevin Rosero, Tom van Weert and Alexandros Tereziou mean Volos has opened a two-point gap at the top of the table.

PAS Giannina has slipped to second on seven points, after its goalless draw at promoted Ionikos on Thursday. It has joined by Olympiakos and AEK, that scored home wins on Wednesday.

Olympiakos trounced hapless Apollon Smyrnis 4-1 at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. New signing Tiquinho Soares scored a brace, after Giorgos Masouras’ opener and before Marios Vrousai’s goal. Apollon coach Yiannis Petrakis has been sacked.

AEK had a hard time beating Lamia 1-0 at the Olympic Stadium of Athens, having Sergio Araujo to thank for his second-half goal.

PAOK scored its second win in three as it saw off host Panetolikos 2-1 at Agrinio. Alexandru Mitrita gave PAOK the lead, Jorge Diaz equalized before Brazilian Sidcley Ferreira won it for the Thessaloniki club 10 minutes from time.

Aris grabbed its first victory of the season, forcing Panathinaikos’s second 1-0 loss within four days. The Thessaloniki Yellows led from the 13th minute with a goal by Aboubakar Kamara.

Finally in Crete, OFI extended its unbeaten league run to 10 games with its 0-0 home draw against Asteras Tripolis.