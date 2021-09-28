giannis-says-he-was-vaccinated-ahead-of-new-nba-season

Amid controversy over the refusal of certain leading NBA players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming season, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has confirmed he had the jab “to keep my family safe.”

“For me, I think it was best for me and my family to stay protected,” Antetokounmpo said during a press conference at Bucks Media Day on Monday. “Yeah, I’m vaccinated.”

The 26-year-old, a key contributor to the Buck’s championship run, became a father for the second time in the offseason.

“I put everything down and I thought it was the best decision for me to be safe,” Antetokounmpo said. “I have kids. And, you know, who knows, who knows how this vaccine will affect you down the road. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I know right now it’s going to keep my family safe,” he said.