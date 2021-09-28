SPORTS

Giannis says he was vaccinated ahead of new NBA season

giannis-says-he-was-vaccinated-ahead-of-new-nba-season

Amid controversy over the refusal of certain leading NBA players to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the upcoming season, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has confirmed he had the jab “to keep my family safe.”

“For me, I think it was best for me and my family to stay protected,” Antetokounmpo said during a press conference at Bucks Media Day on Monday. “Yeah, I’m vaccinated.”

The 26-year-old, a key contributor to the Buck’s championship run, became a father for the second time in the offseason.

“I put everything down and I thought it was the best decision for me to be safe,” Antetokounmpo said. “I have kids. And, you know, who knows, who knows how this vaccine will affect you down the road. I don’t know. I’m not a doctor. I know right now it’s going to keep my family safe,” he said.

Coronavirus Vaccine Basketball
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Greek Tourism Minister pays tribute to Dusan Ivkovic

[AP]
SPORTS

Legendary Serbian coach Dusan Ivkovic dies

bucks-amp-8217-antetokounmpo-joins-brewers-amp-8217-ownership-group
ECONOMY

Bucks’ Antetokounmpo joins Brewers’ ownership group

Fans of the NBA Champion Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, who was named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, cheer and take pictures at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, in Athens, Sunday. [AP]
SPORTS

Antetokounmpo brothers bring NBA trophy home to Greece

[INTIME]
SPORTS

Antetokounmpos return to Greece with NBA trophy

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo holds his son, Liam, next to his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, during a parade for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks basketball team Thursday, in Milwaukee. [AP]
SPORTS

Milwaukee Bucks’ fans celebrate NBA championship with parade