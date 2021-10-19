red-hoopsters-assert-their-authority-over-promitheas

Olympiakos thrashed Promitheas Patras and is alone at the top of the Basket League, while Panathinaikos scored its first win in the championship this season.

There is no doubt that Olympiakos is already the early favorite for the top spot of the regular season, and it illustrated that once again hosting hitherto unbeaten Promitheas in Piraeus. The Reds were irresistible on Sunday, trouncing the Patra team 108-75 for their third win in as many games.

Champion Panathinaikos is still trying to find its footing, but scraped through a determined Ionikos Nikaias on Monday 92-78 through a late rally at the Olympic Sports Hall.

AEK suffered a notable upset at Patra, going down 84-68 at promoted Apollon, while Lavrio reversed Larissa’s advantage to win 75-66 away.

Kolossos Rhodes won for a fifth year in a row at Aris, this time by four points (85-81), while the Thessaloniki derby had PAOK defeat Iraklis 72-69 for its first win.